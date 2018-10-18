Organizational Psychologists at The Myers-Briggs Company Develop Award-Winning Business Alignment Model

When they encountered a business problem with a recent customer that none of their psychological models could fully solve, they didn't shrink from the challenge. Instead, they pooled their experience, knowledge and troubleshooting skills to develop a new and different approach to address the customer's issue.

And this new approach has won the Association of Business Psychology (ABP) Award for Excellence in Change Management.

ABP Awards: Recognizing practical value to organizations

The ABP Workforce Experience Awards are given to a select groups for their efforts focusing directly on demonstrating the commercial and practical value of business psychology to organizations and their workforces. The Myers-Briggs Company psychologists won with their entry titled "Aligning organizational culture to facilitate the delivery of business goals."

Despite facing some very stiff competition, Patel, Vernazza and their Myers-Briggs Company colleagues won the 'Excellence in Change Management' category. "We worked for nearly three years to create a practical model to help clients see opportunities they might need to think about in their businesses. Receiving this recognition for that work is quite an honor," says Patel, Organizational Psychologist at The Myers-Briggs Company.

Introducing the 'Dynamic Drivers' model for business alignment

"The framework is called Dynamic Drivers," says Patel. "The premise is that all organizations require a different level of stability and flexibility mixed with a variable focus on their internal or external environment. The framework breaks down into four quadrants which allows us to map out where clients might be as an organization based on their unique characteristics."

"We designed a questionnaire based on the framework to help organizations understand the impact of where they sit on the model with their decision-making. Then, we look at the organization through two timeframe lenses: where they are now, and where they want to be in the future. This data is then analyzed through 4 frames: customer, strategy, culture and leadership. It helps people to see where any of these frames are aligned or misaligned and uncover potential impact on performance."

The new Dynamic Drivers framework was used as a basis for a recent workshop with leaders of a legal firm. The consultants worked with the management team to uncover the assumptions leaders were operating under, and where they thought they were as an organization. Essentially, the new model helped to bring to light discrepancies between what the leaders said they were doing and what they were actually doing.

"By helping the leaders understand how to move in the same direction, we're increasing their chances of positively impacting their bottom line," says Betsy Kendall, VP of Global Programs, Delivery & Content at The Myers-Briggs Company.

"At the end of the day, you can't get anything done unless you can get people on board with what your goals are. It's not about giving people a solution immediately. It's about giving them the tools to solve their own problems, better align, and achieve their business goals."

