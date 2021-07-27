Organizations Can Create Cohesive Culture of Cyber Security Through Terranova Security and Security Innovation Collaboration

LAVAL, QC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Terranova Security, the global partner of choice in security awareness training, announced a partnership with Security Innovation, an authority in software security training for IT professionals. The partnership addresses a key business need for many organizations today: creating a unified culture of cyber security through role-based security awareness training.

Those managing cyber security-related training at organizations face a unique challenge in creating a strong cyber security culture. Different individuals and departments require security awareness training specific to their roles and responsibilities. This reality can lead to organizations often using multiple cyber security training programs to train employees, which can increase the costs and resources related to these initiatives and blind spots when it comes to various cyber threats.

Knowledge workers typically require more generalized training around topics like email safety, identifying phishing attempts, and strong password best practices. Conversely, IT staff may need more specialized training around how technology assets can be targeted and what can be done to nullify threats. However, technical teams like developers can require training in both areas to ensure that they're not only securing software and data but that they're not falling victim to an email phishing attempt.

By asking users to toggle between multiple training programs to receive the necessary training, organizations may confuse and demotivate employees, leading to a weaker overall cyber security culture.

With Terranova Security recognized for providing best-in-class security awareness training for non-IT staff and Security Innovation known for providing outstanding security awareness training for IT staff, each organization's offering will now be bolstered by more comprehensive content. The result is a seamless experience for the customer, both from a platform and a learning perspective.

"Organizations need a one-stop shop for security awareness training. This training must not only be simple but effective. It must be able to arm every employee with the knowledge they need to be cyber aware, regardless of what their role in the organization is," said Lise Lapointe, Terranova Security CEO. "Through this partnership with Security Innovation, we're creating a training offering that can be the one source of truth for cyber security leaders and ultimately, their employees."

"Both companies take a role-based approach to ensure only necessary training is taken for the job function," said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. "Customers now also get to benefit from our joint hands-on, simulated approaches so they can expect similar high-quality results. This will make the training process unified, ubiquitous, and highly effective."

The partnership will provide customers and their employees with access to a wide array of security awareness training. Courses will include:

Methodologies backed by science – Modeled on the ADDIE approach (Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, Evaluation), courses will be engaging, informative, and presented to the end user in a digestible manner.

– Modeled on the ADDIE approach (Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, Evaluation), courses will be engaging, informative, and presented to the end user in a digestible manner. Hands-on simulations – Used to determine if knowledge is being absorbed and applied correctly in daily activities, simulations are a powerful tool to reduce risks associated with common cyber threats and related user behaviors.

– Used to determine if knowledge is being absorbed and applied correctly in daily activities, simulations are a powerful tool to reduce risks associated with common cyber threats and related user behaviors. The removal of complexity – Stripping away unnecessary elements, customer success programs help with the roll-out, learning path creation, measurement, communications, and goal setting, so end users get the awareness training they need in a fast and straightforward way.

For organizations looking to take advantage of the new partnership, Terranova Security and Security Innovation offer one free year of security awareness training for every three years purchased. More information Visit www.terranovasecurity.com

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is a global security awareness training leader selected by Microsoft as their partner of choice to bring the best in security awareness training content to customers. Successful Terranova Security awareness programs and phishing simulations have provided organizations around the world with the highest-quality content, most multilingual security awareness platform, training and communications portfolio, and intuitive phishing simulator in the industry. Organizations continue to leverage the Terranova Security awareness 5-step framework, which provides an evidence-based, step-by-step approach to a successful security awareness program. Terranova Security is working with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to counter all cyber attacks effectively. Learn more at terranovasecurity.com.

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company's assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the company's flagship CMD+CTRL Training platform combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. For more information, visit Security Innovation or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Terranova Security

Related Links

https://terranovasecurity.com/

