Organizations Must Clearly Define Strategy to Stride Forward, According to Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding an organization's strategy, the specific "what" a company needs to proclaim as its goal in all of its efforts, is imperative to organizational success. Tactics, which are "how" an organization achieves those goals, are directionless without an overall strategy. An excellent example of this is Southwest Airlines setting out to be the lowest-cost airline. When deciding which snack to provide, peanuts or pretzels, for example, a well-defined strategy makes the choice simple — the right choice is whichever of the two are cheapest. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, believes in having an understandable, definite strategy for the entire organization to pursue.

"Everyone has to be on board with our organizational strategy so that there's no chance to misinterpret our direction," said Frere. "Every team member needs to know exactly what we want to provide for our customer and how we want to treat them."

One clear way to measure a well-defined strategy is metrics. Building metrics that quantify exactly what is being pursued can be the difference between achieving success or constantly missing out. Constant streams of targeted, interpreted data enable faster adaptability to external changes. In order to keep up with the speed of adaptability, metrics will also push organizational learning. Repeating past failure is not an option, and metrics are the most certain method to avoid a slow, painful death.

Another extremely important aspect of strategy is creating a leadership team that is dynamic. Personalities, especially among high achievers, are quite often bound up in ego and ambition. One of the main challenges that a business leader faces is to turn a group of go-getters into a team of goal-getters. Such individuals may be less interested in pursuing their own agendas than in pursuing organizational strategy at every turn. The leadership team is the beating heart of an organization and it needs to be operating like the heart of a top-flight triathlete, beating steadily and purposefully as the organization strides steadily forward.

"There's no one way or right way to run a business, but you must have a clear strategy so that every team member knows exactly what they are trying to achieve and what is expected of them," said Frere. "Without a strategy, an organization is a rudderless ship on a wild, billowing ocean. With a strategy, we can navigate the most difficult waters and bring the ship safely home."

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

Strategy and Teamwork are Important to Move Forward

