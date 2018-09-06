Organogenesis Celebrates Launch of Advancing Healing Education Resource Center and Highlights Latest Wound Care Research at SAWC Fall 2018

CANTON, Mass. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company committed to empowering healing, will celebrate the launch of the Advancing Healing Education Resource Center, a continuing medical education microsite covering the latest clinical and practical developments in wound healing, as well as showcase the company's latest product research during the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2018 meeting held this week in Las Vegas.

Made possible through an educational grant from Organogenesis to the North American Center for Continuing Medical Education (NACCME), the Advancing Healing Education Resource Center will feature accredited educational activities designed to improve the care of patients with repair and regenerative needs across the continuum of care. Topics will include healing of musculoskeletal injuries, including degenerative conditions, and the treatment of chronic and acute wounds.

"Organogenesis is proud to partner with NACCME to offer health care professionals an educational resource focused on state-of-the-art approaches to wound healing," said Shabnam Vaezzadeh, Vice President of Global Medical and Clinical Affairs at Organogenesis. "This new resource center furthers our company's mission of empowering healing, not only through high quality therapies but also through advancing education."

Currently featured webcast topics include:

Optimizing Chronic Wound Management Outcomes Through Biofilm Based Wound Management: An Expert Panel Discussion

Proactive Biofilm-Based Wound Management

Examining the Use of Purified Collagen Matrix with Antimicrobial for Treating Chronic Wounds

A Multi-Faceted Expert's Approach to Managing Venous Disease and Venous Leg Ulcers

Organogenesis is also the proud supporter of a CME presentation offered by NACCME at SAWC Fall 2018. The Saturday breakfast symposium, titled "New Research and Clinical Applications: Activating Acute Wound Healing Response in Venous Leg Ulcers with Living Cell Based Therapy," will be available on the Advancing Healing website following the presentation.

NACCME is a leading, multi-accredited medical education provider that works with top thought leaders to develop evidence-based activities to help healthcare professionals improve patient outcomes by bridging the gap between current and best healthcare practices. NACCME is the accreditor for the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), one of the largest wound care meetings of the year showcasing the latest developments regarding the continuum of care in wound healing.

At the SAWC Fall 2018 meeting, the latest wound care research from Organogenesis will be on display and clinicians from around the country will deliver scientific presentations featuring the latest developments in wound healing, including research that highlights the role of Organogenesis products in facilitating wound healing.

"Since the early days of the company, Organogenesis has always been known for our strong scientific contributions to advance the wound healing field. In the spirit of educating the wider scientific and medical communities, we look forward to the launch of our 'Advancing Healing' site, as well as our latest research to be presented at SAWC Fall," said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis.

Visitors to the Organogenesis exhibition booth (#401) and attendees of its educational presentations will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advances in wound care, including new research featuring the company's NuShield®, Affinity® and PuraPly Antimicrobial (PuraPly AM)® product lines.

On Friday, conference attendees will also have the opportunity to attend an Organogenesis-sponsored lunch symposium, "The Value of Partnering with Organogenesis: Empowering Healing with a Comprehensive Portfolio."

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Use of a Purified Native Type 1 Collagen Matrix Plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PCMP) Antimicrobial in Complex Wounds at a Wound Care Center

Marcus Speyrer; Kerry Thibodeaux.

A Prospective, Single-center Controlled Clinical Study of a Native Type 1 Collagen Matrix with Polyhexamethylenebiguanide on Non-healing Surgical Wounds

Amit Rao; Sally Kaplan; Farisha Baksh; Jeffrey Nicastro; Gene Copa; Russell Caprioli; John Haight; Michael Pliskin; Raymond Ferguson; Alisha Oropallo.

Use of a dehydrated amniotic bilayer allograft in the management of diabetic foot ulcers

Jon S. Woods; Michael Acerra; Harika Boinpally; Michael Castellano; Eric Sloan; Brian Gillette; Raelina Howell; Scott Gorenstein.

Effect of dehydrated Amnion/Chorion membranes on intracellular signaling pathways of cells important to the wound microenvironment in vitro

John P. McQuilling; MaryRose Kammer; Kelly Kimmerling; Katie C Mowry.

Released Factors from dACM Upregulate Pro-Angiogenic Gene Expression in an in Vivo model

John P. McQuilling; MaryRose Kammer; Kelly Kimmerling; Katie C Mowry.

Effects of Fresh Hypothermically Stored Amniotic Membrane on Cytokines in the Wound Microenvironment in Healing VLUs

Thomas Serena; Judy Fulton; Laura Serena; Rapheal Yaakov.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

