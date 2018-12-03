ORHub Announces Artificial Intelligence Implications of Surgical Spotlight™

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a SaaS-based healthcare data analytics company uniquely focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announces artificial intelligence implications of its Surgical SpotlightTM platform to drive operational profitability across health systems.

SpotlightTM is a differentiated platform that links OR efficiency metrics to real-time cost data for materials and labor. The SpotlightTM's custom dashboard doesn't require EHR integration, costly analysts or complicated software. Its cloud-based data feeds populate dynamic dashboards that can be used by administrators, surgeons and nurses.

"Based on recent trends by large organizations who are committing resources to developing next generation technology to solve healthcare spend in a complex health system, we recognize this is an exciting time to be an innovator and believe our platform can directly impact the economic success of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "By applying artificial intelligence to our growing database of cases, we can identify outliers in performance and productivity that enables providers to take corrective action to alleviate the burden of cost without compromising patient care. We are committed to ensuring that every community has a financially viable health system to serve its patient populations."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program, is an advanced surgical software provider focused on Revolutionizing the Business of SurgeryTM through the foundation of electronic data capture at the point-of- surgical care to improve workflow, simplify work processes and access real-time data intelligence. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry including providers, patients, the government and the medical device vendors. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport and Laguna Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHub Contact: Media Relations: Jason Brown, Shareholder Communications Cathy Loos, Senior Media Relations Specialist jason.brown@orhub.com cathy.loos@orhub.com 714-228-5667 347.334.4135

SOURCE ORHub, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.orhub.com

