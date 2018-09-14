ORHub Announces Launch of Client Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTCQB: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a HIPAA compliant, physician-driven digital software company focused on improving profitability and the cost effectiveness of hospitals through real-time smart data and analytics, today announces that ORHub has launched a formal Client Advisory Board (CAB).

"Establishing a client advisory board enables us to develop next-generation digital solutions to eliminate the legacy inefficiencies in the operating room (OR) through automation at the point-of-care. We expect to add notable health systems on both the east and west coasts in the coming weeks," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "By working side by side with our clients, ORHub will continue to drive real-time technology innovation to optimize the efficiency of care."

The Company is currently selecting suitable healthcare systems to join the CAB which will be committed to the Stewardship of MedicineTM, value-based healthcare, transparency and veracity of data technologies to enable economic and informative decision-making. In turn, ORHub will provide CAB members with pipeline product priority, customized analytics and pricing discounts.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport and Laguna Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit:

https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHub Contact:

Jason Brown, Shareholder Communications

jason.brown@orhub.com

844.545.4508 x 405

Media Relations:

Cathy Loos, Senior Media Relations Specialist

cathy.loos@orhub.com

347-334-4135

SOURCE ORHub, Inc.

Related Links

www.orhub.com

