ORHub To Present at Seattle Science Foundation and Swedish Neuroscience Institute

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a SaaS-based healthcare data analytics company focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and health systems today announces that ORHub will present to the Seattle Science Foundation and to the Swedish Neuroscience Institute.

Title: "Surgical SpotlightTM: Improving Patient Access Using Perioperative Analytics" Date: March 6, 2019 Time: 7:30AM PST Location: Seattle Science Foundation

550 17th Avenue, James Tower, Suite 600

Seattle, WA 98122

"This is a prime opportunity to present to a highly influential group of researchers and fellows dedicated to surgical innovation and technology that will continue to showcase Surgical Spotlight™ to a broader audience," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub.

Swedish Neuroscience Institute is the largest non-profit healthcare provider in the greater Seattle area with five hospital campuses and a network of more than 100 primary and specialty clinics.

"Surgical SpotlightTM provides the foundation for hospital and ambulatory surgical center administrators to improve the efficiency and profitability of their assets through the value created by the Company's dashboard analytics. We are honored to have the opportunity to present Surgical Spotlight™ to such an esteemed group," concluded Colt Melby.

Seattle Science Foundation is dedicated to advancing the quality of patient care through education, research, innovation and technology. http://www.seattlesciencefoundation.org

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program, is an advanced surgical software provider focused on the Business of Surgery through the foundation of electronic data capture at the point-of- surgical care to improve workflow, simplify work processes and access data intelligence. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry including providers, patients, the government and the medical device vendors. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Southern California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit:

https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

