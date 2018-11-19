ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Matt Panuwat as Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on discovery and development of novel therapies against treatment-resistant cancers, today announced that Matt Panuwat has been appointed Chief Business Officer. Mr. Panuwat will serve on the executive leadership team and will lead business and corporate development for ORIC.

"ORIC continues to attract top talent to its leadership team with our newest addition, Matt Panuwat. Over the past two decades, his work in the biotechnology industry has spanned a broad range of scientific, financial and strategic positions," said Jacob Chacko, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ORIC. "Matt's prior leadership roles at Prothena and Medivation, along with his experience as a healthcare investment banker, will be critical to ORIC's future as we expand our internal pipeline of agents targeting oncology resistance and look to establish partnerships related to our existing programs."

"I am excited to join ORIC, which is at the forefront of developing therapies that can overcome resistance in cancer for the benefit of patients," said Mr. Panuwat. "ORIC's scientific underpinnings, its accomplished founders and investors, and its commitment to developing and augmenting a robust pipeline of novel agents make this a uniquely compelling opportunity."

Prior to joining ORIC, Mr. Panuwat was Senior Vice President of Business Development at Prothena, where he led partnership activities and established the company's global research & development collaboration with Celgene. Prior to Prothena, he was Head of Business Development at Medivation, where he led M&A and licensing activities, including the acquisition of talazoparib from BioMarin, until Medivation's acquisition by Pfizer. He was also previously in corporate development at Questcor until its merger with Mallinckrodt, and spent nearly a decade in the Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Merrill Lynch. He holds a BS in Biology from Santa Clara University, an MS in Physiology and Biophysics from Georgetown University, and an MBA from UCLA.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on making cancer treatments more effective by addressing mechanisms of resistance. ORIC's lead asset, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small-molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor. ORIC's pipeline targets other undisclosed mechanisms of oncology therapy resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Drs. Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have strong records of discovering innovative treatments and targets in cancer. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including The Column Group, Topspin Partners, OrbiMed Advisors, EcoR1 Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Trinitas Capital, Foresite Capital, Taiho Ventures, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Kravis Investment Partners, NS Investment and City Hill Ventures. ORIC is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

