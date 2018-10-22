ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on discovery and development of novel therapies against treatment-resistant cancers, announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Chief Executive Officer Jacob Chacko will give a presentation about ORIC Pharmaceuticals and will host one-on-one investor meetings at both the Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

The Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference will be held November 27-29th in New York at the Lotte New York Palace. Dr. Chacko's presentation about ORIC Pharmaceuticals will be Tuesday, November 27th at 9:10am.

The Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference will be held November 27-29th in Boston at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Dr. Chacko's presentation about ORIC Pharmaceuticals will be Wednesday, November 28th at 4:35pm.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on making cancer treatments more effective by addressing mechanisms of resistance. ORIC's lead asset, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small-molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor. ORIC's pipeline targets other undisclosed mechanisms of oncology therapy resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Drs. Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have records of discovering innovative treatments and targets in cancer. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including The Column Group, Topspin Partners, OrbiMed Advisors, EcoR1 Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Trinitas Capital, Foresite Capital, Taiho Ventures, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Kravis Investment Partners, NS Investment and City Hill Ventures. ORIC is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

