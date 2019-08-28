ORIC to Participate in Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing cancer treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced today that it will be participating in Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston. On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 3:45 pm ET, Jacob Chacko, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "Emerging Innovators – An Introduction to Biotech Privates."

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing cancer treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. ORIC's lead program, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to treatment resistance to multiple classes of anti-cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC's pipeline also includes an orally-available small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as other undisclosed programs targeting mechanisms of oncology therapeutic resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have long records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Panuwat

220664@email4pr.com

650-388-5649

http://oricpharma.com/

SOURCE ORIC Pharmaceuticals