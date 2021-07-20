OriCiro Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Shigemasa Sasaki as COO/CBO and Nasir Kato Bashiruddin as CTO

TOKYO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OriCiroGenomics, a pioneer in cell-free synthesis and amplification of genome-scale large DNAs for advanced therapy and synthetic biology, today announced the appointment of Shigemasa ("Shige") Sasaki as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Business Officer and Nasir Kato Bashiruddin, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. While Mr. Sasaki will oversee all operational aspects of the company as well as marketing and sales functions, Dr. Bashiruddin will lead OriCiro's technology development aimed at developing innovative new products and services.

"We are fortunate to welcome Shige and Nasir at this pivotal time for OriCiro as we move forward from a development stage to a growth phase." said Seiji Hirasaki, Chief Executive Officer of OriCiro Genomics. "They bring both the expertise and leadership needed to be successful in each of these roles and we are confident that they will be instrumental for OriCiro to achieve its goal of helping our customers to develop innovative products based on our cell-free DNA technology."

Mr. Sasaki has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences tool/material industry, leading teams in marketing, sales and operations. He served as Asia Pacific Marketing Director at GE Healthcare, where he was responsible for sales of $300 million annually. Prior to joining OriCiro, he was President of the Japanese subsidiary of Unchained Labs, a US-based research tools company, where he successfully launched the Japanese operation. He holds a BSc in bioengineering from Fukui Prefectural University.

Dr. Bashiruddin brings extensive expertise in chemical biology and its application to drug discovery. Prior to OriCiro, he assumed the Director position of the Platform Innovation Group at PeptiDream, a peptide drug discovery company, where he led and managed successfully many collaborations with pharma and biotech companies. He holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Tokyo and a BSc in Biology from the University of Washington.

OriCiro is focused on the development and commercialization of cell-free synthesis and amplification technology of genome-scale large DNA for applications in gene and cell-based therapies and synthetic biology. OriCiro's proprietary technology is positioned to unlock the possibility of advanced therapy and synthetic biology by providing a powerful tool used for research, development and manufacturing in multiple industries including pharmaceutical, diagnostics, agriculture and food sectors. The company is located in Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, please visit https://www.ec.oriciro.com/

