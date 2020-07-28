Oriental Yuhong claims a spot in the 2020 Fortune China 500 List

BEIJING, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27th, the 2020 Fortune China 500 list was released based on the performance and achievements of the largest Chinese listed companies in the world in the past year. Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. (SZ.002271) was listed for the first time with a rank of 487, and became the only enterprise in its industry to be placed on the list.

It is reported that the list was compiled by Fortune China and the Wealth Management Department of China International Capital Corporation (CICC). The list was based on the operating income of Financial Year 2019 (FY2019), and included all Chinese companies listed in and outside China.

The total operating income of the 500 listed Chinese companies reached 50.5 trillion yuan this year, a year on year increase of 11%. Net profits reached 4.2 trillion yuan, a year on year increase of over 16%. The annual revenue threshold of listed companies this year amounted to nearly 17.8 billion yuan, nearly 10% higher than that of last year. In 2019, China's GDP exceeded 99 trillion yuan. A comparison reveals that the total income of the 500 listed companies exceeded half of China's 2019 GDP.

Oriental Yuhong is committed to becoming the most valuable enterprise in the global construction and building materials industry, and its results in terms of operating income have been significant. In 2019, the operating income of Oriental Yuhong was 18.1 billion yuan. Between 2008 (when the company was listed) to 2019, the company's compound growth rate reached 34% and its performance increased by nearly 25 times. Oriental Yuhong has kept pace with the industry to bring its performance to new heights.

Oriental Yuhong will continue to strengthen our value proposition. We have earned a good brand reputation by conducting in-depth science and technology research, creating premium products, providing top-notch service, and stabilizing the core competitiveness of our products and technology. At the same time, these efforts have also helped us to improve our business quality. After years of development, Oriental Yuhong's products are now available across the world. Our products can be found in large-scale subway, airport and light rail projects in the United States, Singapore, Maldives, Kenya, Laos and Venezuela. As the world becomes ever more internationalized, Oriental Yuhong will continue to be a customer-centric organization, adhere to high quality standards and add value to the society. We will promote the sustainable development of the industry and economy with practical actions.

