Oriental Yuhong's Center of Global Excellence R&D for Waterproof Coatings Established in Philadelphia

Oriental Yunhong selected Philadelphia as the location for the Center of Global Excellence due to the strong historical connection with scientific research. Both Dow Chemistry and Rohm and Haas R&D centers have achieved successful results in Philadelphia.

Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Coatings Global Research Center is located on the former site of Dow Chemical and Rohm and Haas' research centers. As a pioneer in the waterproof industry, Oriental Yuhong will continue to grow and expand its products to enhance its global competitiveness while following the corporate mission "to create a permanently safe environment for people and society."

About Oriental Yuhong

Oriental Yuhong entered building waterproofing industry in 1995. For more than 20 years, the company has provided high-quality and complete waterproof system solutions for major infrastructure construction, industrial construction and civil and commercial buildings, and has become the largest waterproof system service provider in Asia.

