OrigiMed Completes Series B Round Focusing on Creating a Comprehensive Precision Medicine Platform for Oncology

The current round of financing aims at funding the next phase of R&D and expanding the influence of the oncology precision medicine data platform in China. Since its founding in 2016, OrigiMed has completed 4 rounds of financing which including an Angel Round led by IDG Capital, Pre-A Round led by Wedo Capital, A Round led by Star VC and B Round led by Grand Flight Investment.

Established in May 2016, OrigiMed is a medical science and technology transforming company devoted to providing comprehensive molecular diagnostic information for cancer patients by leveraging next generation sequencing technology. It also provides molecular pathology and genomics services for biopharma partners to accelerate new biomarker-driven drug launching. OrigiMed has completed 10 million pan-cancer panel tests in a large variety of tumor types in China, supporting clinical decisions, driving innovation in cancer precision medicine and clinical treatment in China.

OrigiMed has developed products that target a wide range of solid tumor types and can simultaneously guide both targeted treatment and immunotherapy leveraging its world leading sequencing, bioinformatic technologies and Chinese specific annotation experiences. OrigiMed also launched the first mobile platform for sharing precision medicine data, Dr. Groundhog. OrigiMed currently has over 200 teaching hospitals and serves over a thousand doctors all over China.

In September 2018, during the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), OrigiMed announced that it had jointly launched the Special Chinese Big Data Platform for Cancer Genomics with the Beijing Xisike (CSCO) Clinical Oncology Research Foundation and East Clinical Center of Oncology, becoming an official partner with the clinical cancer community.

In August 2017, OrigiMed announced that the globally renowned cancer genomics specialist Dr. Matthew Meyerson; the preeminent scholar in cancer immunotherapy, Dr. Gordon Freeman; the renowned clinical specialist, Dr. Carlos Arteaga; and the international cancer specialist Dr. Tony Mok had officially joined OrigiMed's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Additionally, OrigiMed has also established multiple international platforms including the International Hepatobiliary Cancer Platform and the International Molecular Tumor Board by collaborating with international institutions that include the International Cholangiocarcinoma Research Network (ICRN), MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). In August 2018, OrigiMed was accredited by the College of American Pathology (CAP).

Looking forward, OrigiMed is devoted to bringing more clinical options, knowledge and precision oncology experience to the Chinese clinical cancer community and increasing the influence of Chinese cancer patients' data on the world precision oncology partners and collaborators.

SOURCE OrigiMed