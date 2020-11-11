Origin & Jocko Fuel Sales Support The Travis Mills Foundation

FARMINGTON, Maine, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin announces a discount and donation to honor America's veterans with all online sales. Website purchasers can use discount code "VETERAN2020" to activate a ten percent discount on all apparel, training gear, footwear, and nutritional supplements that the American manufacturer offers.

"Especially in these trying times, we feel it's important to reflect on what makes our country great and to recognize the sacrifices made by our military and their families," said Pete Roberts, Founder and CEO. "We want to especially support and recognize the Travis Mills Foundation for their impact in the community, and we're proud to donate a portion of each sale on Veteran's Day to their cause," continued Roberts.

The Travis Mills Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. Nestled in the woods of Central Maine, the Travis Mills Foundation offers on-site and long-term programs to help veterans overcome physical obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Origin is a company with an abundance of American pride, known for resurrecting American manufacturing and their dedication to sourcing within the United States. With deep roots in the military, Origin launched their nutritional division and the Jocko Fuel product line with Co-founder, Jocko Willink, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, Co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, Dichotomy of Leadership, host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast, and Co-founder of leadership consultancy Echelon Front.

Headquartered in Farmington, Maine, Origin is a leading manufacturer of apparel, boots, fitness gear, and nutritional supplements that has experienced rapid growth and captured the nation's attention as an example of strength in commitment to vertically integrated manufacturing and a domestic supply chain.

Origin has experienced rapid growth of 1,253 percent over three years and was ranked #362 on Inc 500's fastest-growing private companies in America for 2020. In 2019, Origin was ranked #36 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 fastest-growing private companies in America, and #83 in 2018.

The Origin family of brands includes Origin Apparel, Origin Combat Sports, Origin Footwear, Origin Nutrition, and Jocko Fuel. Origin has two manufacturing plants, a nutritional division, and a retail storefront newly opened in July.

For more on Origin and Jocko Fuel, visit originmaine.com .

Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne is a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker, actor, author, and an advocate for veterans and amputees. Travis's New York Times bestselling memoir, Tough as They Come, is currently available on sale in bookstores everywhere. Despite losing portions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan, Travis continues to overcome life's challenges, breaking physical barriers and defying odds. Travis lives by his motto: "Never give up. Never quit."

On April 10, 2012, United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne was critically injured on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan by an IED (improvised explosive device) while on patrol, losing portions of both legs and both arms. He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries.

Thanks to his amazing strength, courage, an incredible will to live, the heroic actions of the men in his unit, the prayers of thousands, and all the healthcare providers at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, near Washington D.C., Travis remains on the road to recovery. Every day is a battle, but Travis continues to astound friends and family alike with his progress and with his amazing spirit.

In September 2013, Travis and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. The veteran and their families receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine's great outdoors.

The Travis Mills Group LLC was started shortly after, where Travis consults with and speaks to companies and organizations nationwide inspiring all to overcome life's challenges and adversity.

Travis's story has been featured on local and national news including Fox News' Happening Now with Jenna Lee, The O'Reilly Factor with Bill O'Reilly, CNN with Barbara Starr, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

For more on The Travis Mills Foundation, visit travismills.org .

