Origin Agritech Received a Non-Compliance Notification from NASDAQ

BEIJING, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), an agriculture technology and rural e-commerce company, today announced that on March 6, 2020 (the "Notice Date"), the Company received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market ("NASDAQ") notifying the Company that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ listing rules. The Company's Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 reported stockholders' equity of $(2,190,000) and therefore, the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) which requires the Company to maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders' equity. The Company has 45 calendar days to submit a plan to NASDAQ to regain compliance, and if the plan is accepted, the Company can be granted an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Notice Date to evidence compliance. If NASDAQ does not accept the Company's plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a hearings panel. The Company's management is pursuing options to address the noncompliance and intends to submit a compliance plan on or before the deadline set by NASDAQ.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is China's leading agricultural technology and a rural social e-commerce company, expanding in mid-2018 from crop seed breeding and genetic improvement business to be a leading technology developer in new rural e-commerce platform and Blockchain technologies. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.originseed.com.cn or http://www.originseed.com.cn/en/.

