GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Origin Coast Inc., a craft Cannabis company located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada. The order value is $ 132,278 USD.

"Our commitment to quality and producing small batch premium craft product, made Heliospectra's Mitra LEDs a logical choice" said Michael Fong, CEO of Origin Coast Inc.

Heliospectra's MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J.

The order will be delivered in Q4, 2020

This disclosure contains information that Heliospectra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-09-2020 10:30 CET.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 203 6344 | [email protected]

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/origin-coast-inc--selects-heliospectra-s-mitra-led-lighting-solutions,c3203044

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra