Origin Wireless named as CES 2021 Best of Innovation Honoree

GREENBELT, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") has been named a CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Honoree for Origin's Health Remote Patient Monitoring (Origin RPM), a groundbreaking software and hardware solution designed to help care facility staffs better monitor their residents while respecting their privacy. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Origin RPM is a powerful Wi-Fi sensing solution designed to provide caregivers with reliable and useful real-time data regarding patients or residents. The "Wellness Pod" devices apply advanced wirelessAI™ signal processing techniques to standard Wi-Fi protocols to track meaningful ambient insights with superior accuracy. These devices are armed with Origin's versatile Wi-Fi sensing software that analyzes tiny fluctuations of Wi-Fi signals to derive motion data. As the world's first health product to utilize wirelessAI™, caregivers can now monitor motion, activity, breathing and even sleeping patterns of patients without binding them to wearable devices or installing motion sensors and cameras throughout the homes.

"This CES Innovation Award proves that Origin RPM is unlike anything available within the health industry today," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "The immense technological advantages of using Wi-Fi sensing versus traditional wearable and camera devices provide around-the-clock insightful daily activity data of patients and residents without compromising their independence or privacy, while bringing peace of mind to caregivers and loved ones."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

To learn more about Origin RPM, visit www.originwirelessai.com/origin-health. The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix Award and CES 2020 Innovation Award, enables users to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or [email protected].

