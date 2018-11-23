Original Competition Show “The Chinese Youth” Premieres on iQIYI, Providing Innovative Youthful Take on Traditional Chinese Culture

"The Chinese Youth" is produced as part of iQIYI's initiative to introduce themes of traditional culture into mass entertainment programming. The show puts the singing and dancing skills of talented Chinese youth to the test, with all performances related to China's profound cultural history, featuring traditional music styles, instruments and costumes.

"Chinese people are famously proud of their rich cultural tradition, and 'The Chinese Youth' artfully and entertainingly walks the balance of providing a modern platform for the enjoyment of ancient culture," said Wang Xiaohui, iQIYI's Chief Content Officer. "As China's largest online streaming platform, with an unmatched track record of producing original content that captures the national zeitgeist, iQIYI is well placed to make the most of this lucrative market opportunity."

In the past two years alone, iQIYI has singlehandedly encouraged the rise of two major trends in Chinese youth culture through its online talent shows, with last summer's "The Rap of China" producing millions of rap fans among Chinese youth, and "Hot Blood Dance Crew" making street dance an equally popular phenomenon across the country.

iQIYI has also led the way in reimagining traditional themes of Chinese culture and history for modern entertainment formats. The company's original period drama "The Story of Yanxi Palace", was met with an astounding reaction this summer, lending a fresh, youth-friendly veneer to traditional Chinese culture and introducing audiences to a number of new up and coming actors.

About iQIYI, Inc.

