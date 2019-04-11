Original Earth Day organizer Denis Hayes to announce major global mobilizations for 2020 as Earth Day turns 50 at National Press Club, April 22
Apr 11, 2019, 15:34 ET
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to streets, parks, and auditoriums to protest environmental degradation. This first Earth Day sparked the creation of the EPA and passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts. Twenty years later, one of Earth Day's original organizers Denis Hayes appeared at the National Press Club to announce the launch of Earth Day as a global organization, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries.
On Monday, April 22, 2019 Denis Hayes will return to the National Press Club to announce major global mobilizations ahead of Earth Day's 50th anniversary, including "Vote for the Earth," "Earth Challenge 2020," and the 2020 theme for Earth Day, which will focus on global demand for transformative climate action.
