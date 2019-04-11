Original Earth Day organizer Denis Hayes to announce major global mobilizations for 2020 as Earth Day turns 50 at National Press Club, April 22

On Monday, April 22, 2019 Denis Hayes will return to the National Press Club to announce major global mobilizations ahead of Earth Day's 50 th anniversary, including "Vote for the Earth," "Earth Challenge 2020," and the 2020 theme for Earth Day, which will focus on global demand for transformative climate action.

This news conference will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Club's Zenger Room and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club free of charge, however registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Contact: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

