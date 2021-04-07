Original, Natural, and Biodegradable Swedish Dishcloth Wettex Now Available in the US

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 70 years, the Wettex Swedish dishcloth, the affordable and eco-friendly alternative and supplement to paper towels and sponges, has been a staple in Swedish households. When the wildly popular European product was initially introduced into the US market, the founders of Wettex USA noticed that the multi-purpose, washable, reusable, long-lasting, biodegradable products rapidly started moving toward becoming equally popular in the States. In fact, that's what drove the US based team of Swedes and Americans to launch Wettex USA, becoming the first wholesale distributor to bring the beloved products to the United States.

One single cloth replaces up to 15 rolls of paper towels. Perfect for use in the kitchen, bathroom and office. Wettex Swedish dishcloths can be used on all surfaces and are 100% biodegradable.

The 100% natural sponge cloths which can absorb up to 15x their weight in water were developed in 1949 by Swedish engineer Curt Lindquist. The dishcloth became known as Wettex, thanks to Lindquist's wife Margareta, who merged the words "wet" and "textile" to name the product which has now been in virtually every Swedish household since the 1950's. Besides being used in households its use has expanded to a great diversity such as cleaning of commercial and medical facilities, for the washing of cars, boats and aircraft, as well as sports equipment. It was even used in June 1965 during the Gemini program as insulation of the walls for the manned space flight of the Gemini 4 capsule.

From the Wettex USA website, "Wettex dishcloths are biodegradable like a paper towel, are washable like a towel, and reusable, like a sponge. They are an excellent alternative to wasteful paper towels, as a single Wettex dishcloth can replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels. In addition, because they are fast drying, the rapid growth of bacteria that occurs on typical sponges is drastically reduced, which also reduces odors. They can be used for anything you'd use a paper towel or sponge to clean, such as kitchen and bathroom surfaces. But they don't leave behind fibers that regular paper towels leave, and they provide streak free results on glass and windows."

Wettex dishcloths are made from a blend of cellulose and cotton and are still manufactured in the original sponge cloth factory in Norrköping, Sweden. The factory is highly modernized and is the only factory in the world which specializes in producing Swedish Sponge cloths. The top-reviewed household cleaning products are vegan and biodegradable making them very eco-friendly. Moreover, Wettex USA offers free refunds or returns, in the event that a customer is unsatisfied.

That's not likely however, as enthusiastic reviews about the Wettex dishcloth on Amazon from verified buyers in the U.S. rave about the products. Indeed, Wettex USA is already earning the loyalty and praise of new US customers who love how easy Wettex dishcloths are to clean (by putting in the dishwasher or washing machine); how they have greatly reduced paper towel use in households; how long lasting the products are; how they can be disposed of in composters; and recently, their availability and reusability as paper product shortages hit America, yet the demand for products to keep homes cleaner than ever to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has never been higher.

A spokesperson from the company added, "Wettex USA is thrilled to finally bring these eco-friendly, affordable, versatile, and all-around superior products to homes, businesses and retail stores in the United States. We provide superior pricing and turnaround times and are dedicated to providing Americans with a product that helps them save money, reduces landfill waste, and performs much better than a sponge or a paper towel. We expect to see Wettex, the original Swedish dishcloth become a staple and household word in American households over the coming months and years."

Available in 3-packs, 4-packs, 10-packs, and a variety of colors and designs for individual customers, or for businesses, Wettex USA is also offering free shipping on orders over $20.

Wettex dishcloths are made using a very specific production process. The first sponge cloth was created in the 1950s after Curt Lindquist put a sponge in a meat grinder, flattened it out, and mixed it with cotton. While seemingly simple, there are only two factories in the world that can produce the dishcloths using this specific and proprietary process. Wettex USA is North America's leading distributor of Wettex sponge cloths. Shop the Wettex USA store at www.wettexusa.com

Media Contact:

Niklas Rahkonen

[email protected].com

1-877-474-6764

SOURCE Wettex USA

Related Links

http://www.wettexusa.com

