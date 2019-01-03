Original News Broadcast Solution for the Manufacturing Industry Launches

In keeping with their transformation towards centralized informational pillars that better serve audiences and advertisers, Advantage created ABN to serve as a unifying force combining all of Advantage's video series. Instead of having discrete websites with individual video coverage, ABN brings information from all of Advantage's pillars into one convenient, accessible location serving every niche of the manufacturing world, from R&D to distribution.

ABN programming will include current events, breaking news, in-depth interviews, roundtable discussions with industry leaders, company spotlights, product reviews and releases, regulatory announcements, and on-location reporting from industry events. The video content and subject matter generated from each broadcast will also be circulated across media channels and Advantage pillar platforms.

In addition, ABN promises to heighten data-mining and target-marketing opportunities and enhance Advantage's existing digital marketing offerings. Audience intelligence and market dynamics will be tracked and analyzed, creating behavioral insights and understanding previously unavailable in the reported business sectors. This is invaluable to audiences and advertisers alike, as audiences receive more engaging content and advertisers can create improved content to target their ideal audiences.

Finally, ABN offers unique sponsorship opportunities for interested advertisers. Currently, Advantage has open sponsorships ranging from quarterly options to full series sponsorships. They are also offering special opportunities for sponsors through the ABN Early Adopter Program. Contact Tom Morgan, Senior VP - Sales, at 973-920-7048 or tom.morgan@advantagebizmarketing.com for details.

About Advantage Business Marketing

Advantage Business Marketing helps more than one million innovators at science, design engineering and manufacturing companies discover and procure new technologies that give them a competitive advantage. Advantage leverages proprietary behavioral-data intelligence to strengthen brand awareness, provide thought leadership, drive traffic and deliver qualified leads.

