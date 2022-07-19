Original One Parts™ adds David Merrell as Vice President of National Sales, promotes Brian Driehorst to Senior Vice President of Global Procurement

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Original One Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, today announced that veteran automotive sales leader David Merrell has joined the company as Vice President of National Sales. In addition to adding Mr. Merrell to the company, Original One Parts has also promoted Brian Driehorst to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Global Procurement.

"We're excited to welcome David Merrell to the company as our National Sales Leader," said Rick Keister, Chairman of Original One Parts. "We're confident David's experience in business development and building relationships with large and small MSOs will be a major factor in Original One's future success.

"As part of our commitment to continued growth, we are excited to promote Brian Driehorst to oversee our global procurement and supply chain initiatives. The combination of David and Brian working together as peers promises to further accelerate our advancement across all markets."

Mr. Merrell recently held the role of Vice President of MSO Sales for OPUS IVS. Previously, he worked with the automotive diagnostics provider asTech, a Repairify company, which is part of the Kinderhook portfolio.

Mr. Driehorst has a wealth of experience across the entire spectrum of the industry. He has been part of Original One Parts for over five years in various executive roles and previously worked at AIG and QCSA where he started his automotive aftermarket career in 2005.

Original One Parts provides OEM reconditioned headlamps that are VIN verified, certified, and guaranteed for form, fit, and function, meeting the highest quality expectations of automotive repairers across the United States.

For more information about the solutions that Original One Parts provides please call 877-441-0001.

About Original One Parts

Original One Parts employs cutting-edge engineering technology to test and certify reconditioned OEM parts. The proprietary VINtegrity™ certification process ensures a consistent form, fit and function, delivered in a convenient electronic marketplace. Many leading multi-shop locations, single-shops and insurance companies take advantage of the value offered by Original One Parts™ to provide a quality part at a competitive price. For more information, please visit https://originaloneparts.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries