OriginLab Releases New Data Analysis and Graphing Software, Origin 2021

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginLab, a leading publisher of data analysis and graphing software, today announced the release of Origin® and OriginPro® 2021. This latest version of OriginLab's award-winning software application adds over 75 new features, Apps and improvements, further enhancing Origin's ease-of-use, graphing, analysis and programming capabilities.

Origin 2021 introduces significant improvements to embedded Python Support. Users can access Python functions from Set Column Values, labels and buttons, and fitting functions. A new originpro package is available for easy access to Origin objects from Python code. In addition, Origin offers an IDE with syntax highlighting, debugging, and a package manager.

A new feature in 2021 is the Color Manager for easy management of color lists and palettes. This new tool allows users to select desired color lists and palettes for access from Mini Toolbars and the user-interface, import color lists or palettes from external files, and create custom color lists or palettes, including by color-picking and interpolation of colors.

Another key addition is the new Formula Bar for worksheets. The Formula Bar allows users to read cell formulas, enter cell or column formulas, drag the mouse to define a range, and easily search and insert functions. This new feature is especially helpful for entering and reading long expressions in a cell.

Furthermore, several new Mini Toolbars have been added for quick editing. Origin 2021 adds Mini Toolbars for Tick Label Tables, Tables in Graphs, Date-Time Display in Worksheets, and Graph Legends. Several existing toolbars have also been updated with more buttons for easy access to common tasks. In addition, users can now set increment levels when increasing/decreasing font size, etc.

New graphs types introduced include: Chord Diagram, Chord Diagram with Ratio, Polar Vector, Polar Wind Vector, Scatter Plot with Unicode Symbol, Lollipop Plots, and Browser Plot for Stacked Layers.

New Apps available for 2021 are Neural Network Regression, Taylor Diagram, Detrended Correspondence, Analysis, Rank Models by Fit Reports, Optimization Solver, Apparent Integration, Import PDF Tables, 3D Polar Strain Map, HTML Table Assistant, Periodic Report, TDMS Connector, and Yokogawa WDF Connector. All apps are available for free to download as "add-ons", from the App Center within Origin. In this way, users can customize the software to their needs.

Origin offers an intuitive, point-and-click interface for new users, combined with a wide range of powerful functions for advanced purposes. OriginPro includes all the features of Origin plus extended analysis tools. Origin and OriginPro are used by more than 500,000 registered customers worldwide, spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, research institutions, and colleges and universities across various disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, engineering, and manufacturing.

Availability

A free trial version (valid for 21 days with trial license, or 3 days without license) is available for download from the OriginLab website at www.originlab.com/try. Origin users with active maintenance service will receive a free upgrade to this latest version. Previous version users can obtain upgrade pricing by contacting OriginLab. For new users, Origin and OriginPro licenses are available as single user, concurrent (floating) network or node-locked (fixed) group. Academic, government and volume discount pricing options are available. For pricing information, please visit: www.originlab.com/ordering.



System Requirements

Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, or Windows 7; 1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor; 4 GB RAM (8GB recommended); 1 GB of free hard disk space; a USB port or DVD drive (if installing from USB stick or DVD). Some Origin features require installation of Internet Explorer 9 or later. Mac users can run Origin by using Microsoft Windows via Boot Camp or within OS X using third-party virtual machine software.

About OriginLab

Founded in 1992, OriginLab develops data analysis and graphing software for users in corporations, government agencies, colleges and universities worldwide. Its flagship products, Origin® and OriginPro, provide a comprehensive solution for scientists and engineers at every technical level to analyze, graph, and professionally present data. OriginLab has offices in Northampton and Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Guangzhou, China.

For more information visit www.originlab.com , or join the conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter.

SOURCE OriginLab

