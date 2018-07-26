Origins Behavioral HealthCare Expands Leadership Team

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Origins Behavioral HealthCare announced Monday the first steps in the expansion of their professional relations team.

Origins' President Jim Caldwell communicated that the company is committed to deepening and expanding the company's reach across the US. To support this strategy, Caldwell announced the promotion of Rick Hubbard to Executive Vice President of Professional Relations.

"Rick has worked tirelessly to help people find healing from addiction. His passion and love for what we do is contagious and a wonderful example for us all to follow," said Caldwell.

Hubbard, a 16-year veteran of the addiction treatment industry, will oversee the development, expansion, and daily execution of the Origins' professional relations initiatives. Hubbard will be supported by the promotion of two Origins' team members, Terri O'Connor and Terry Shapiro, to Regional Vice President of Professional Relations.

In their new roles, each will each be responsible for leading a team that will allow Origins to expand its reach and leverage their vast experience and knowledge. O'Connor has 28 years of experience in the substance use and eating disorder treatment field. She will continue to be based in Chicago. Shapiro has 25 years of experience in treating substance use disorders and has served as Executive Director at several well-known programs; he will continue to be based in Florida.

Origins also added two new Professional Relations Officers to its roster.

Helena Washington, M.Ed., LCDC, ICADC, MAC joins the team with more than 20 years of experience in the mental health and substance use disorder treatment field, working with adults and adolescents. She is based in Houston.

Fran Marcone has returned to the Origins family with a background in marketing, and relationship development, having previously served as marketing manager at The Hanley Center. Most recently she served as Director of Marketing at the Wellness Resource Center in West Palm Beach. She will be based in Florida.

About Origins Behavioral HealthCare

Origins Behavioral HealthCare is a licensed provider of longer-term, gender-specific residential substance use disorder treatment and continuing care services for young adults, adults, baby boomers and seniors. The company's innovative programs comprise a comprehensive continuum of care for the treatment of alcoholism, addiction and co-occurring disorders. Origins' premier campuses are located in carefully selected locations around the United States, including South Padre Island, Texas, and Hanley Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more about Origins' programs at www.originsrecovery.com . For the latest Origins news, follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

About TRT Holdings, Inc.

TRT Holdings is a multi-billion-dollar diversified private holding company whose largest investments currently include Omni Hotels & Resorts, Gold's Gym and Tana Exploration, in addition to select public, real estate and other investments.

SOURCE Origins Behavioral HealthCare

