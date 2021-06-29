Orion First releases powerful new analytics tool for lowering losses

"It's become a requirement for small business lenders to embrace analytics in order to remain competitive," says David Trost, VP Product & Analytics of Orion. "Our technology lets us combine data that our clients are already collecting with Orion First's proprietary data, to develop these amazing new tools for visualizing and reporting. Not just on portfolio performance, but also insights into market trends and potential pitfalls."

Delinquency Manager is aimed at helping executives simplify their data compilation, trend analysis, and pricing. It will help portfolio managers identify problem areas quickly and easily, and communicate performance to a wide range of stakeholders.

The product is the latest in a string of recent releases from Orion that includes its popular Customer Portal and Client Portal . Orion is also folding these technologies into a new program, Insights, that will offer both a la carte and client-only business analytics tools.

Features include:

Executive overview of portfolio health: trends in portfolio size, monthly delinquency, and summary of factors that have the biggest impact on delinquency

Interactive delinquency manager: compare performance across delinquency buckets and portfolio categories; slice or cross-filter by timeframe, origination source, industries, asset type, geography, or custom categories specific to your portfolio

Interactive roll rate analysis to develop delinquency expectations for the coming months: compare how different portfolio segments roll through delinquency buckets, slice or cross-filter the portfolio to compare performance amongst subsets

Customize your dashboard—or individual pages—with additional filters, such as risk rating, recourse, or categories unique to your business

24 months of automatically updated delinquency data

Reports are easily exported into .PPT and .PDF for easy sharing

ABOUT ORION FIRST

Orion First , founded in 2001, is a full-service commercial loan and lease portfolio servicer which provides a suite of services and products to manage the complete life cycle of a borrower. Orion's product suite includes commercial loan and lease servicing and collection, portfolio management technology with client portal, data management, business analytics, and backup servicing. By delivering better technology, professional expertise, and deep experience, clients are able to consistently achieve lower losses, better pricing, lower expenses, and less distraction.

