Orion First to provide servicing to ApplePie Capital

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion First has begun servicing contracts for ApplePie Capital.

Based in San Francisco and led by CEO and co-founder Denise Thomas, ApplePie Capital (APC) is a nationwide lender dedicated to the franchise industry, with transaction sizes ranging from $100,000 to $5,000,000. ApplePie's Core loan product is designed especially for the needs of growing franchise brands and their franchisees, with an underwriting approach that focuses on high quality brands, units, and owners.

ApplePie sought out a partnership that will enable them to continue to grow their portfolio and provide a higher level of service. They also wanted complete, accurate and timely information on their portfolio—something Orion's client portal provides.

"What we found in Orion are quality people who are engaged in the sales process and who we think will work well with our team and our franchisee clients," says Thomas. "They clearly grasp ApplePie's needs, know the marketplace, and share our focus on high-touch customer service."

Servicing needs have grown more complicated for originators over the course of the pandemic, with more scrutiny needed on individual accounts and more access needed to evaluate data. According to Thomas, that's exactly what Orion First offers.

"We're honored that ApplePie is willing to entrust their customers to our care," says Quentin Cote, EVP of Orion. "Our focus, attention, and technological tools gave them confidence that we were the right fit for the job."

Focus, attention, and tools are no accident, but the result of an intentional strategy, Cote says. "Our mission is to provide a satisfying customer experience. And it's clear to us the level of attention and care ApplePie has for its customers. We share a customer-oriented strategy."

ABOUT ORION FIRST

A leader in commercial finance, Orion has been in the loan, lease and contract management space since 2001. Its suite of services includes commercial loan and lease servicing and collection, portfolio management technology with client portal, and backup servicing. By pairing effective technology with experienced professional staff, Orion positions itself as a savvy manager of risk, empowering clients to focus their entrepreneurial energy on their greatest value—funding small businesses.

ABOUT APPLEPIE CAPITAL

Headquartered in San Francisco, ApplePie Capital is an online lender that brings a new economy to franchise financing. The firm's franchise loan marketplace enables single- and multi-unit franchisees to efficiently obtain financing to start or expand their franchise business. ApplePie Capital enables investors to earn attractive fixed-income returns with established high-quality franchise brands.

SOURCE Orion First Financial