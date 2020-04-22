Orion Global Solutions Pledges to Plant 100 Trees to Honor New York State First Responders and Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Global Solutions LLC will plant 100 trees to honor New York State's first responders and health care workers fighting COVID-19 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The trees will be planted in the New York region by One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation.

Orion, a technology advisory firm and Salesforce Partner with headquarters in New York City, has been living through the pandemic and experienced firsthand how hard COVID-19 has hit the city and the state.

"We are so grateful to the people who put their lives on the line every day, working tirelessly, to keep our community safe," said Yacov Wrocherinsky, Founder and CEO. "This hits home for so many of us." Orion's action has been driven on both professional and personal levels, by all of their employees, many of whom have medical personnel in their own families, including Wrocherinsky.

Philanthropy and sustainability are also key elements in Orion's culture. During this pandemic, Orion employees have stepped up in their own ways, taking part in activities such as sewing and distributing masks, delivering groceries to seniors, and creating artwork for local senior centers.

In 2019, Orion joined Pledge 1%, a global philanthropic movement that empowers companies to donate 1% of their product, 1% of their profit, or 1% of their employee time to causes of their choice. Orion were one of the first customers and partners to implement Salesforce Sustainability Cloud. Additionally, Wrocherinsky has been a speaker on sustainability issues and has partnered with organizations such as Salesforce, YPO, and Strategic Forum to create events that raise awareness and inspire businesses to act.

Wrocherinsky explains, "The need to take care of the planet is as important as the need to take care of the sick, which is why we announced this donation on Earth Day."

ABOUT ORION

Orion Global Solutions LLC is a technology advisory firm and Salesforce Silver Partner. Founded in 2014 by CRM industry pioneer, Yacov Wrocherinsky, Orion's team of senior consultants have over 35 Salesforce certifications and are passionate delivering strategic implementations that support business processes and increase efficiency and productivity. Orion is a Salesforce partner and Vonage partner.

www.orion-gs.com

www.corporateearthbalance.com

Contact:

Ellen Williams

Orion Global Solutions LLC

646.661.1333

[email protected]

SOURCE Orion Global Solutions LLC