Orion Metal Exchange Extends "Fee Free Precious Metal Buyback Program"

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange will now extend their "Fee Free Buyback Policy" to all precious metal investors looking to exchange or adjust their holdings in or outside of an accredited retirement account. The Fee Free Buyback Policy had been exclusively offered to clients who had originally purchased through Orion Metal Exchange.

Extending The Fee Free Buyback Policy to all precious metal investors means, Orion Metal Exchange will make an offer for all IRA and non-IRA eligible, sovereign mint, legal tender coins, in Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium. No matter the origin of purchase. With no charge for buyback to exchange or adjust holdings. Customarily, a precious metal company will charge a fee to sell and a fee to buyback in a precious metal exchange.

Orion Metal Exchange CEO Jacob Blalock says, "Due to the growing concern in dollar devaluation, increased investor demand has caused significant shortages in precious metal supply, and due to the substantial increases in precious metal coin premiums, investors have been receiving considerably more than spot price for many sovereign mint products. As a precious metal investor, it would make sense to know where they stand in value concerning tangible asset premiums. We are known for offering our clients more metal for their money, we are also here to offer investors more money for their investment grade metal."

Interested parties are invited to call Orion Metal Exchange at 1-800-559-0088 with questions concerning precious metals IRA/tax deferred accounts, precious metal 3rd party storage and accepting precious metal delivery/possession.

While no company can legally offer a guarantee to repurchase precious metals, since inception, Orion Metal Exchange has continued to offer investors the ability to buy and sell investment grade precious metals. If you are looking to place a precious metal exchange, give Orion Metal Exchange a call at 800-559-0088

About Orion Metal Exchange

Orion Metal Exchange (www.orionmetalexchange.com) is a nationwide full-service precious metals company. Orion Metal Exchange is a precious metals IRA specialist. With a combined 50 years in experience, Orion Metal Exchange specializes in accredited retirement accounts, delivery, and 3rd party storage for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The firm was rated a top IRA precious metal dealer in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 by Retirement Living, and a top rated precious metal dealer by Consumer Affairs 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021. Orion also maintains a five-star rating by Trust Pilot.

