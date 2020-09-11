Orion Real Estate Group Acquires 26 Properties

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Real Estate Group today announced a $61 million acquisition as part of its Orion Real Estate Opportunities Fund 2019 bringing total investments through the fund to nearly $100 million. OREOF19 was created to acquire value-add net lease property across the country.

Today's $61 million acquisition consists of 26 properties in 16 states. Tenants include CVS, Tractor Supply, Office Depot, Fresenius Health Care and Bridgestone Tire.

"This was a strategic acquisition for Orion Real Estate Group to expand our single tenant net lease portfolio throughout the country with tenants that are considered essential businesses," commented Orion President Kevin Sanz. "These are tenants that have continued to thrive during the pandemic, and we are excited to add them to our portfolio."

The company holds property in more than 20 states and four Canadian provinces.

Orion Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate services to investment clients around the world. Since its founding in 1978, the firm has been involved in more than $4 billion in transactions and holds a portfolio exceeding $800 million.

With offices in Miami, Orlando, New York City and Geneva, the team at Orion works with investors, developers, property owners and brokers through all phases of real estate transactions, from strategic planning and analysis to financing, negotiation, property management and disposition. For more information, visit www.orionmiami.com.

