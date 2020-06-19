Orion Real Estate Partners Acquires 115-Unit Value-Add Apartment Complex in Provo, Utah

This is Orion's first acquisition in Utah and the firm anticipates expanding its portfolio in Provo and Salt Lake City. Orion has a favorable long-term outlook on these markets and expects that they will continue to outperform the nation in terms of job and population growth. CBRE Multifamily Capital provided an acquisition loan through Freddie Mac and Orion engaged Salt Lake City based Apartment Management Consultants ("AMC") to provide property management services.

About Orion Real Estate Partners: Orion Real Estate Partners is a private real estate investment firm that targets value-add multifamily assets in Western US markets with strong demographics and job growth. Utilizing proven institutional processes to source and manage investments, we identify assets with capital and operational repositioning opportunities to provide attractive returns for our investors.

Orion, together with its affiliates, has acquired 1,486 units and currently owns 1,149 units in Colorado, Texas and Utah. For more information, please visit: http://orionrep.com/.

