Orion Real Estate Partners Acquires 155-Unit Value-Add Apartment Complex in San Marcos, Texas (Austin MSA)

This is Orion's sixth acquisition in the central Texas corridor, spanning from Austin to San Antonio, and the firm is focused on expanding its portfolio in the area. Orion has a favorable long-term outlook on central Texas and expects that the corridor will continue to outperform the nation in both job and population growth. CBRE Multifamily Capital provided an acquisition loan through East West Bank, and Orion engaged Peak Campus, a national leader in student-housing, to provide property management services.

About Orion Real Estate Partners: Orion Real Estate Partners is a private real estate investment firm that targets value-add multifamily assets in Western US markets with strong demographics and job growth. Utilizing proven institutional processes to source and manage investments, we identify assets with capital and operational repositioning opportunities to provide attractive returns for our investors.

Orion, together with its affiliates, has acquired 2,283 units since 2016 and currently owns 1,778 units in Colorado, Texas and Utah. For more information, please visit: http://orionrep.com/

