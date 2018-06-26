Orixcom Partners with Megaport to Deliver Direct Cloud Connectivity in Dubai

Powerful Multi-Region, Multicloud Connectivity Options for Enterprises and Carriers

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (" Megaport "), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and Orixcom , the fast-growing operator that provides next-generation connectivity, cloud, and managed services for the Middle East and Africa, announced that they have partnered to enable enterprises and carriers with facilities in the Middle East with direct access to leading Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).

Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN) enables Orixcom customers with the ability to directly access leading cloud service providers, including AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Salesforce. Customers can also right-size their connections to ensure they can scale services while optimizing costs. Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) enables virtual routing capabilities to unlock greater traffic control and enables use cases like cloud-to-cloud and virtual points of presence.

Orixcom's operational focus is in the Middle East region which has traditionally been very challenging for businesses needing high capacity and affordable international connectivity. As cloud adoption gathers momentum, sophisticated CIOs and CTOs are demanding choice and agility -- they must add value to meet their business user's needs, save money and gain efficiency. Orixcom provides a range of managed solutions to meet these needs, by using deep knowledge of the region combined with best-of-breed latest generation technologies and services such as SD-WAN, cloud data migration and end-to-end network visibility.

Key points / highlights

Multi-cloud connectivity through one platform

On-demand, pay-as-you-go connectivity provisioned in 59 seconds or less

Global ecosystem of over 300 service providers including top global CSPs

Connectivity to over 230 data centres globally to support hybrid cloud and IT backbone

Near real-time connection management from anywhere, anytime via API or Web-based Portal

Cloud-to-Cloud connectivity with Megaport Cloud Router

Direct cloud connectivity supports consistent performance and improved security

Major cloud providers expanding services in the Middle East throughout 2018 and 2019

throughout 2018 and 2019 Multiple access choices including cross connect, Layer 2 Ethernet, MPLS, and SD-WAN

"With cloud service providers making greater investments in the UAE and Middle East, it's important enterprises have a scalable and easy way to get directly connected," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Megaport provides a powerful platform that simplifies the management of cloud connectivity to enable multi-cloud and hybrid architectures. Our SDN provisions services at cloud-speed and reduces the complexity of connecting to cloud services. This empowers enterprises to deliver mission critical applications quickly, securely, and reliably. We are excited to partner with Orixcom to extend the reach of cloud services and satisfy the growing demand for cloud connectivity in the Middle East."

"Cloud is transforming the world of Enterprise IT, and we need to transform the world of Enterprise connectivity," commented Andrew Grenville, CEO of Orixcom. "By partnering with Megaport, the global leader in this area, Orixcom continues to drive change to deliver more value in the Middle East region with connectivity choices. We're delighted that with one link to Megaport in Dubai many hundreds of commercially attractive connectivity options, both local and global, are immediately available to all Enterprises and Carriers."

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,100 customers in over 230 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.





Megaport, Virtual Cross Connect, VXC, and MegaIX are registered trademarks of Megaport (Services) Pty Ltd ACN 607 432 646. To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com .

About Orixcom:

The Middle East region deserves the best innovation and technology to support its fast-changing economies and businesses, so Orixcom uses the latest generation connectivity solutions, clouds and IP networks to deliver highly reliable and cost-effective services. Based in Ireland with a regional headquarters in the UAE we ensure our resources are where they need to be to support our customers.

For further information, please visit: www.orixcom.com or email info@orixcom.com

