Orkus Exits Stealth, Launches the Orkus Access Governance Platform So Enterprises Can Prevent Unauthorized Access in the Cloud

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orkus, Inc., today announced it has formally entered the marketplace with the launch of the Orkus Access Governance Platform. As enterprises move to the cloud, legacy access and authorization methods break down, causing the risk of unauthorized access to infrastructure, data and privileged identities to spike exponentially. The Orkus platform shrinks that risk by enabling enterprises to implement automated, continuous access governance for cloud across infrastructure, data and privileged identities.

"The Orkus Platform enables us to prevent unauthorized access, eliminate the exposure caused by overly permissive and unnecessary access, and continuously protect our data in AWS," said Gagan Sharma, CEO, BSI Financial. "Bottom line, Orkus has helped us to mature, optimize and automate our cloud access governance - an accomplishment we view as a strategic and operational win for the business."

"Throughout my entire career as a CISO I've seen security teams struggle with access management, and not for lack of trying," said Robert Bigman CEO of 2BSecure and former CISO for the CIA. "The Orkus platform delivers automation to an area of security in grave need of it, empowering IT teams to secure access to their data, apps and infrastructure. Orkus's graph-based approach provides a quantum leap forward in managing access and authorization enterprise-wide."

Introducing the Orkus Access Governance Platform

The Orkus Access Governance Platform was developed to prevent unauthorized access in cloud caused by weak or ineffective access and authorization controls, operator error, and insider threats. These scenarios, named as the top threats to cloud security in a recent Cybersecurity Insider report, occur regularly across cloud platforms. By enabling organizations to implement continuous governance of access and authorization for sensitive data, critical infrastructure and privileged identities, Orkus enables organizations to adopt cloud platforms while ensuring security and compliance. It consists of four main components:

Orkus Access Graph: Orkus simplifies access governance by building a real-time graph that captures all access relationships between data, infrastructure and identities that exist within an organization's dynamic cloud infrastructure. The Orkus access graph can scale to millions of cloud objects, keep pace with rapid change and provide continuous visibility into and analytics for access and authorization.

Orkus Graph AI: Orkus uses Graph AI to learn "who" has access to "what" and "how" the access is being used. By applying machine learning on the access graph, Orkus understands access intent and usage across infrastructure, data and identities in your cloud infrastructure. Orkus Graph AI detects risks such as unused or stale privileged access, data exposure and insider threats.

Orkus Access Guardrails: Access Guardrails provide a simple and powerful method of automating access governance in cloud. Using guardrails, security and compliance teams can specify access control intent without worrying about managing hundreds of low-level access and authorization policies. Orkus automatically creates Guardrails to secure access to sensitive data and critical infrastructure and maintain compliance with mandates such as PCI, HIPAA and GDPR.

Orkus Access Intelligence: The Orkus Access Intelligence provides the ability to search, investigate and audit access and authorization, both currently and historically - across the cloud infrastructure.

"Enterprises are rapidly adopting cloud infrastructure for digital transformation initiatives, however one of the key risks holding them back is unauthorized access, because legacy methods of controlling access are not working," said Manish Kalia, Co-founder and CEO of Orkus. "Orkus provides continuous and comprehensive access governance covering all three areas - data, infrastructure and privileged identities. True to its name, the Orkus Access Governance Platform makes strong access governance achievable and sustainable in cloud settings."

Orkus will be commemorating its launch at several events in Las Vegas. A Bronze sponsor of AWS re:Invent, Orkus is formally launching at the show and encourages attendees to stop by its booth, 3038. The following week, Orkus will be participating in the Gartner IAM Summit as a Silver sponsor, exhibiting at Booth 618.

About Orkus

Founded in 2017 by cloud and cybersecurity experts, Orkus has solved the most critical, hard-to-manage risk vector that enterprises face today in hybrid cloud computing - securing access to data, applications, and infrastructure. The Orkus Access Governance platform enables companies to prevent data exposure, tighten privileged identity access and protect critical infrastructure and applications from unauthorized access. Orkus is privately funded and based in San Jose, CA. For more information visit https://www.orkus.com.

