Orlando Health Provides Patients with Improved Outcomes Through Increased Access to Innovative Oncology Treatments by Joining the Excelera Network

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Health is the first health system in Florida to partner with Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, to further optimize its specialty pharmacy services and to provide patients with increased access to limited distribution drugs (LDDs), which include innovative oncology treatments. The partnership will lead to improved outcomes for complex patients by streamlining the patient journey and providing comprehensive care through an in-network, integrated care team that includes a specialty pharmacist.

"Orlando Health is committed to providing our patients with the best outcomes possible," said Victor Rosenbaum, Assistant Vice President of Ambulatory Services at Orlando Health. "Joining the Excelera Network offers Orlando Health access to industry-leading network collaboration, limited distribution medications and data insights that will ultimately lead to enhanced care for the communities we serve."

"We are thrilled to add Orlando Health to our growing list of high-quality health system partners," said Meredith Holt, National VP of Health Systems Relations at Excelera. "Orlando Health, an integrated health system focused on care and service that revolves around the patient, aligns perfectly with Excelera's commitment to improving clinical outcomes for complex pharmacy patients. We look forward to working with Orlando Health as they seek to further optimize their specialty pharmacy to support higher quality and more cost-effective care for complex patients."

The Excelera Network consists of 25 point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems, IDNs, and academic medical centers across the U.S., encompassing over 550 hospitals and over 109,000 pharmacists. The network improves member organizations' ability to deliver outpatient specialty therapies through national-scale efficiency and collaboration and provides access to limited distribution drugs along with the tools, technology and best practices needed to deliver specialty pharmacy therapies to patients with complex and chronic conditions. To learn more about the Excelera Network, visit https://www.excelerarx.com/

The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Orlando Health is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $6.2 billion of assets under management. The system spans nine Florida counties with nearly 450 locations that include 13 wholly-owned hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer centers, heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, more than 300 physician offices for adults and pediatrics, and 11 urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care. In FY18, Orlando Health served approximately 167,000 inpatients, more than 2.7 million outpatients, and more than 20,000 international patients. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics, and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. Nearly 3,600 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with nearly 20,500 employees. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $620 million in total value to the community in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

