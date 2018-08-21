Orlando Hosts the 2018 PCOS Awareness Weekend and Lights Up Teal to Shine Light on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a leadership role in addressing one of the most neglected areas of health, PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association and an elite group of healthcare leaders and patient advocates are gathering in Orlando on September 22nd and 23rd for PCOS Awareness Weekend, the largest event dedicated to patient and healthcare-provider education as well as raising awareness and funds to help fight polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS Awareness Symposium 2018 Orlando Speakers Infographic - What is PCOS?

PCOS is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects more than ten percent of women in the U.S. and hundreds of millions globally. It is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed and underfunded areas of health, which can lead to lifelong complications, psychosocial disorders, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, endometrial cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Researchers estimate 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

"We are excited to bring the PCOS Awareness Weekend to Orlando for the first time," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, the largest PCOS patient support and advocacy organization globally. "PCOS is estimated to affect over 850,000 women in Florida, many of whom are going undiagnosed. PCOS Challenge is talking to far too many women who feel their health and requests for help have been disregarded by healthcare practitioners and policymakers alike. 'Do I have to die before my condition is taken seriously?' 'Why do I have to cry blood before I'm heard?' 'How does something as big as PCOS go ignored for so long?' 'At what point does ignoring PCOS become fiscally irresponsible, and wouldn't that economic burden be enough to encourage proper funding and research?' These are the heartbreaking questions that consistently come our way," Ottey says, "and during PCOS Awareness Weekend, our healthcare partners will address these concerns head on."

The PCOS Awareness Weekend events include the PCOS Awareness Symposium on Saturday, September 22nd at the Orlando Museum of Art and the PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, September 23rd at Harbor Park at Lake Baldwin. The PCOS symposium features world-leading experts on PCOS and brings together clinicians, researchers, celebrities, hundreds of PCOS patients and their supporters for a day of sharing experiences, insights and the latest research about the condition. Onsite health screenings will be available. The PCOS Challenge 5K event raises funds for PCOS education, research, health screening, grant and support programs, as well as increasing awareness and public support for those with PCOS. To cap off the Weekend, on Sunday, September 23, major landmarks throughout Orlando will be illuminating teal, the color of PCOS awareness, including ICON Orlando 360; City Hall of Orlando Fountain; Lake Eola Fountain; Astrogenesis II; Global Convergence; Muse of Discovery; Take Flight; Union Sculpture; Monument in Right Feet Major; Cedar of Lebanon; and Centered Sculpture.

"Up to one in five women will need to be their own health advocate because many with PCOS wait more than two years and see three or more health professionals before being properly diagnosed," says Dr. Mark Trolice, Director of Fertility CARE – The IVF Center, a PCOS Awareness Weekend sponsor. "This is unfair and needs to be addressed by educational events like the PCOS Awareness Symposium."





"PCOS affects more than 10 percent of women and up to 21 percent in some countries," says Dr. Carmina Charles, Director of the PCOS Program at the Florida Hospital Diabetes Institute. "It is critical that we work to increase knowledge about PCOS within the healthcare community, with our patients and the general population. There is such a tremendous need for improved care for women and girls with PCOS that we created a special PCOS Program at the Florida Hospital Diabetes Institute. We are proud sponsors of these PCOS Challenge events and look forward to helping to increase PCOS awareness and provide answers and support to our community."

Sponsors for the PCOS Awareness Weekend include: Fertility CARE – The IVF Center; Florida Hospital Diabetes Institute; First Financial Security; LiSA Initiative; American Electrology Association; PCOS Nutrition Center; Theralogix; PCOS Wellness; and Fiona McCulloch, ND.

For more information about the PCOS Awareness Weekend, registration and sponsorship opportunities or to schedule media interviews, visit pcosweekend.org and pcoschallenge.org/symposium/orlando.

