Orlando Leyba: Adorable

"In the past year, HBO Latino has given a platform to up-and-coming comedians to showcase their talent with the Entre Nos series and we look forward to continuing to provide opportunities to unique and groundbreaking comedic talent on the network," said Jackie Gagne, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing, HBO. The special will also be available on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand® and partners' streaming platforms. Comedy fans can also catch up on Entre Nos: Part 1-4 and the extended one hour special, Entre Nos: The Series, available now on HBO platforms.

Orlando Leyba

Orlando Leyba is an American stand-up comedian who connects with diverse audiences through his unique life experience, and perspective as a domesticated man. With his animated demeanor, Orlando entertains the audiences through his dynamic storytelling and undeniable likeability allowing them to come along for the fun ride of his life experiences. He has been working hard, making his mark on the comedy scene. Orlando was a finalist in NBC's Stand-Up Showcase, The Laughing Skull Comedy Fest, and BigSky Comedy Fest. He's also become a regular at other comedy festivals and clubs throughout the U.S and Canada.

About HBO Latino®

