Orlando Welcomes Visitors with New, Enhanced Theme Parks & Attraction Safety Measures

To help visitors plan a vacation focused on both safety and smiles, Visit Orlando's new webpage, VisitOrlando.com/healthytravel , offers a one-stop resource that is routinely updated with information on what is open and coming soon, and new safety measures throughout the destination from the airport and hotels to theme parks and attractions.

"Our theme parks, attractions, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers have worked tirelessly for months to create comprehensive reopening plans, with even more safety measures, to welcome visitors back to Orlando," said George Aguel, President & CEO of Visit Orlando. "Consumers know and historically trust how Orlando takes safety seriously, and many of our attractions and parks do this in a manner that is not only thorough, but also fun, such as social distancing reminders from Stormtroopers at Disney Springs, or a giant Skunk Ape character who roams around Gatorland."

THEME PARK REOPENINGS - Orlando's world-famous theme parks began welcoming visitors in reduced capacity while ensuring safety is at the forefront. More information is available here.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal CityWalk is currently open with a variety of shopping and dining locations



Select Universal hotels are now open



Theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay are now open

Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay are now open SeaWorld Parks - SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando are now open

- SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando are now open LEGOLAND Florida 's theme park, water park and two resorts are now open

's theme park, water park and two resorts are now open Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Springs is currently open with a variety of shopping and dining locations



Theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom opens July 11 ; EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios opens July 15

Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom opens ; EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios opens

Disney Vacation Club resorts at Walt Disney World reopens to members and guests and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground begins June 22

ATTRACTION REOPENINGS - Many of the region's independent attractions are open with reduced capacity and enhanced safety measures. A comprehensive list is available here, and includes:

Gatorland

ICON Park Orlando including The Wheel, Madame Tussauds Orlando and SEA LIFE Aquarium

including The Wheel, Madame Tussauds Orlando and SEA LIFE Aquarium Fun Spot America

Orlando Science Center

Island H2O Live! Water Park

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Andretti's Indoor Karting and Gaming

Orlando Starflyer

WonderWorks Orlando

Chocolate Kingdom – Factory Adventure Tour

K1 Speed Orlando

Nona Adventure Park

Wall Crawl Orlando

Escape game attractions: Escape game, Escape Game Orlando & Escapology

I-RIDE Trolley

MAKING SOCIAL DISTANCING FUN - The major theme parks and attractions are incorporating unique health measures to ensure visitors are smiling as they stay safe, such as:

Newly opened Disney Springs has Star Wars Stormtroopers encouraging visitors to wear masks and social distance. Walt Disney World also introduced the "Social Distancing Squad" to politely remind guests about the social distancing and safety measures.

Universal Orlando has mask-wearing stilt walkers greeting guests at the entrance to Universal Orlando's CityWalk.

Gatorland's new "Social Distancing Skunk Ape" - Florida's version of Bigfoot - uses his six-foot arm span to visualize the proper distance.



OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES - Visitors can also explore a "wilder" side of Orlando by diving into natural springs with crystal-clear water, incredible flora and fauna, and other outdoor activities. More information can be found here.





HOTELS & RESORTS - A variety of hotels, resorts and vacation homes are now open, including properties near Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and the International Drive tourism corridor. A full list of Orlando accommodations can be found here, and the new healthy travel page includes information on robust hotel safety programs from trusted brands throughout the destination.

DINING - Restaurants are now hosting diners with outdoor seating, or indoors at a 50% capacity to ensure social distance measures, while meeting a host of new health guidelines from federal and local government and health officials. Reservations are encouraged to ensure a seat.

SHOPPING MALLS & OUTLETS - Several with "open air" concepts - including Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Vineland International Premium Outlets and Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores – have reopened as well as The Mall at Millenia and The Florida Mall.

AIRPORT - Orlando International Airport's welcome back signage throughout the terminal joins messaging that encourages social distancing and critical health protocols focused on passenger safety and comfort. These signs are among the visible changes made at Orlando International, including acrylic shields at ticket counters and at security screening checkpoints.

For more information about openings and safety procedures, go to VisitOrlando.com/healthytravel.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World®. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, Visit Orlando represents 1,200 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

SOURCE Visit Orlando

Related Links

http://www.visitorlando.com/media

