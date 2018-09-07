OrlandoJobs.com Hosting the Largest Job Fair at the Amway Center in Central Florida on Friday, October 5, 2018! Over 100 Employers and 6,400 Jobs.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OrlandoJobs.com will be hosting one of the largest job fairs in Central Florida on October 5, 2018, at the beautiful Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The job fair will feature over 100 employers, 6,400 jobs, free headshots, and outstanding community partners who provide services to help job seekers.

Central Florida Job Fair at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by Orlandojobs.com, over 100 employers and 6,500 Central Florida jobs!

Unique to this job fair is OrlandoJobs.com commitment to virtually educate job seekers before the event with a series of videos and live Facebook Q & A events all aimed at optimizing their job fair experience. "Instead of having resume reviews and career experts speak live at this event, we will be providing virtual education in advance to prepare job seekers like never before, so when they meet live recruiters at the job fair, they get interviews," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "The number one complaint from employers is job seekers approach them with little confidence, no knowledge of their company, bad communication, and horrible resumes. First impressions do count, and our goal is to give job seekers real-time education on how to turn this job fair into multiple job offers." All the videos will be available at www.OrlandoJobs.com/JobFair and Facebook.com/OrlandoJobs.

OrlandoJobs.com job fair is free for job seekers with complimentary parking in the GEICO Garage. With low unemployment and over 100 great companies looking for talent, job seekers have the opportunity to meet face to face with companies like Amazon, Orlando Health, Orlando Magic, Disney World, Walgreens, Tri-City Electrical, Trustco, UPS, Orange County Sherriff, Kennedy Space Center, IHeartMedia and many more.

"So many job seekers apply online to jobs never to hear back from the employers and think it is because they are not qualified. This is not the main reason. A live job fair gives the job seeker a real chance to make an impression, and many don't know what that means. It is imperative they learn how they can stand out and we will provide that information virtually for free before the event," states Lear.

Also, we will have multiple community partners present that provide training, assistance, and education to help many overcome weaknesses that may prevent them from getting a great job. These organizations serve veterans, job-challenged, disabled, criminally challenged and those looking for guidance in their careers.

This job fair is free to the public (with free parking), and job seekers are urged to sign up today at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair.

OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.

Contact: Brad Sparrow



201219@email4pr.com



407-645-4224

SOURCE OrlandoJobs.com

Related Links

http://OrlandoJobs.com

