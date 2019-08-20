ORM Fertility Becomes First Clinic in the Pacific Northwest to Offer Invocell as Part of Its Reproductive Health Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORM Fertility announced today it now offers the Invocell Intravaginal Culture (IVC) System as part of its scope of reproductive health services. ORM Fertility, with clinics in Portland, Ore., and Bellevue, Wash., is the first center in the Pacific Northwest to provide this new fertility treatment that considers patients' concerns about cost and provides greater access for couples and individuals seeking to grow their families.

Invocell Intravaginal Culture System

Invocell is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place inside a woman's body. The eggs are retrieved from a woman's ovaries and placed in the Invocell system with sperm. Invocell is then placed in the woman's body to allow fertilization and incubation to occur, making the patient an even greater part of the process. Invocell is the only IVC system cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"We strive to offer each of our patients a personalized fertility plan tailored to their unique situation. We are pleased to add Invocell to our current reproductive health offering as an innovative and more accessible option," said Dr. Jamie Massie, the newest reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist to join ORM Fertility. "Statistics show that more than 1.4 million women in the United States may benefit from advanced fertility treatment, yet only an estimated 130,000 of them begin such treatment. As a cost-conscious option, we believe that Invocell will help us improve access to care for those hoping to expand their families."

Cost and Success Rates of Invocell

IVC is up to 40% less expensive than the costs of traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), though it's typically more expensive than Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), also referred to as Artificial Insemination. ORM Fertility's IVC with Invocell treatment costs $7,000, which does not include pre-cycle testing, medications, anesthesia and pregnancy monitoring. The IVC treatment is less expensive than traditional IVF because there is less extensive lab work involved, as well as fewer medications and appointments with a doctor. In addition, an IVC treatment cycle is shorter than an IVF cycle and involves a fresh five-day transfer rather than using frozen embryos.

As reported by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) , the national live birth rate for IVC with Invocell is approximately 33%. At ORM Fertility, the success rate for a 35-year-old woman for IUI is 11% (the national average is 8% to 10%), and the success rate for traditional IVF is 64% (the national average is 48%, with success defined as the rate of live births per cycle).

ORM Fertility's Dr. Brandon Bankowski added, "ORM Fertility remains constantly abreast of the latest advancements in fertility. When the benefits to its patients are clear, ORM Fertility is eager to integrate new technologies into its practice."

ORM Fertility, formerly Oregon Reproductive Medicine, was founded in 1989. Since then, the clinic has expanded from one doctor to six doctors and from one clinic to seven locations worldwide, including three locations in Portland, Ore., and one location in Bellevue, Wash. Over 30 years, ORM Fertility has helped welcome more than 9,000 babies into the world through its treatments for patients on their journey to parenthood. In 2016, ORM Fertility facilitated 15.5% of all donor egg and surrogacy frozen embryo transfer cycles in the United States. ORM Fertility offers individuals and couples a wide variety of treatment options, including the most cutting-edge IVF technology available, advanced genetic screenings, a robust egg donor program and safe surrogacy.

About ORM Fertility

ORM Fertility offers world-class fertility services delivered by providers passionately committed to helping people grow their families. ORM Fertility provides fertility-related services and treatments to individuals and couples specific to their needs. ORM Fertility is committed to achieving the highest success rates and provides a customized, compassionate patient experience. Unrivaled expertise, outstanding results and personalized care make ORM Fertility one of the most sought-after fertility providers in the world. Visit www.ormfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

CONTACT

Chris Crabb, Weinstein PR

219659@email4pr.com

(503) 314-7583

SOURCE ORM Fertility

Related Links

https://ormfertility.com

