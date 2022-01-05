Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare named No. 1 heart-healthy diet by U.S. News & World Report for 11th year since 2011

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare was recognized as the year's best heart-healthy diet plan by U.S. News & World Report, and among the publication's best diets for weight loss and plant-based eating. Since U.S. News began its annual ranking of diet plans in 2011, the Ornish diet has ranked consistently as best-in-category for heart health.

"U.S. News' continued recognition of the Ornish diet is a strong testament to the program's scientifically proven effectiveness for cardiac health and rehabilitation as well as its greater value for individuals who aim to manage their overall health with preventive strategies," said Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH, chief medical officer at Sharecare. "We're proud of the measurable outcomes and improvements that thousands of individuals have achieved with this life-changing program, and look forward to significantly expanding access to Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare in 2022."

Developed by Dean Ornish, MD, and validated by more than four decades of clinical studies published in leading peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare is the first and only Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program scientifically proven to prevent and reverse the progression of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, in randomized controlled trials. Comprised of four key components – nutrition, fitness, stress management, and love/support – the Ornish program empowers individuals to improve heart function and prevent or counter the effects of cardiovascular disease, the top cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, by using lifestyle changes as less invasive and more effective treatment options than medication or surgical interventions.

Today, Sharecare's Ornish program is reimbursed by Medicare and many other commercial payors, offered in more than 17 states, and delivered with a turnkey process that is optimized by years of research and operating knowledge. Last month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) also agreed to cover Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare for virtual participation, which will become available later this year.

"I'm deeply grateful – again! – to the panel of nutrition experts from U.S. News & World Report. What makes our program unique is that it is scientifically proven to reverse and help prevent heart disease and many other chronic illnesses," said Dr. Ornish, founder and president of the nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institute and clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "We are very pleased that CMS recently made the game-changing decision to provide coverage for virtual participants so that more people throughout the U.S. can have access to this lifesaving program through Sharecare, wherever they live."

The Ornish program's plant-based nutrition plan – the component recognized by U.S. News for its effectiveness – focuses on whole, unprocessed foods that are nutrient-rich and naturally low in both fat and refined carbohydrates, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and limited amounts of nuts, seeds, and nonfat dairy products.

The U.S. News 2022 Best Diets rankings were determined by a panel of the nation's top health experts in diet, nutrition, obesity, food psychology, diabetes, and heart disease. To calculate the rankings, nutritionists, dietary consultants, and physicians on the panel evaluated diets across several categories, which were scored in areas including ease of compliance, likelihood of producing short- and long-term weight loss, and effectiveness in preventing and managing both cardiovascular disease and diabetes. For 2022, the Ornish program diet ranks No. 1 in the heart-healthy diet category, No. 4 in the plant-based diet category, No. 5 in the weight-loss diet category, and No. 8 in the category of diabetes.

Also this week, the paperback edition of Dr. Ornish and Anne Ornish's national bestseller UnDo It! was published. The book explains how and why the same lifestyle changes outlined in the Ornish program reverse so many different chronic diseases and how quickly these benefits may occur. UnDo It! is available for purchase at bookstores nationwide as well as on amazon.com, bn.com, and other online retailers.

For more information about Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, visit www.ornish.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

