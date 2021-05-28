Oro Celebrates Valued Partners Winning the Inaugural Oro Brilliance Awards

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the business application company behind digital B2B commerce leader OroCommerce, announced today the winners for the inaugural Oro Brilliance Awards. The awards recognize Oro's partner companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in supporting the rapid adoption of Oro's award-winning suite of B2B eCommerce products by global manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. The winners were celebrated at a virtual award ceremony on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oro has built a thriving global partner ecosystem featuring more than 50 of the industry's top system integrators across global markets including North America, Latin America, APAC, and MENA. The Oro Brilliance Awards recognize exceptional partner companies for their monumental role in ensuring the smooth deployment and customized integration of OroCommerce-powered projects, and also their strategic consultation on creatively using Oro to solve business challenges and drive measurable growth via tailored solutions. The winners are:

Innovation Award ( Aaxis and Smile )

Digital commerce consultancy Aaxis and open-source digital services leader Smile were each recognized for their creative thinking and innovative problem-solving in implementing the most ambitious OroCommerce projects. Aaxis won the Innovation Award for their exceptional work in strategizing and delivering a sophisticated online procurement and ordering system for SupplyCore, a leading distributor for the US military and government. Smile was honored for demonstrating outstanding leadership and technical skills in custom-building OroCommerce for Azelis, a global specialty chemicals distributor, with support for complex roles, permissions, integrations, and centralized ordering.

Momentum Award ( Synolia )

French digital-services company Synolia was recognized for its exceptional contribution in helping generate the largest number of business adoptions of Oro's suite of B2B eCommerce products. Synolia's receipt of the Momentum Award reflects its dedication and hard work in growing customer engagement, building customer relationships, and driving customers conversions over the course of its longstanding partnership with Oro.

Spirit Award ( Niji , Madia , and Razoyo )

Paris-headquartered Niji , Netherlands-based Madia , and Texas-based Razoyo each received the Spirit Award in recognition of their efforts to boost Oro's awareness and presence in their respective markets and geographies. Niji was honored for facilitating customer opportunities and relationships that lead to growth, satisfaction, and greater investment into Oro products; Madia consistently embraced Oro's B2B-first approach with an unparalleled dedication to community improvement, leading to many successful projects and planned implementations; and Razoyo went above and beyond to promote Oro's vision, products, and services among their more than 1,000-strong merchant community.

Customer Satisfaction Award ( Aligent Consulting and Synolia )

Australia-based eCommerce expert Aligent Consulting and French digital-services company Synolia each received the Customer Satisfaction Award for their consistent commitment to delighting OroCommerce users and customers throughout the project journey. Aligent Consulting was recognized for truly understanding the B2B customer and placing customer service at the heart of everything they do. Synolia was honored for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their work helping Oro customers to get the most out of their Oro technology investments.

Trailblazer Award ( Americaneagle.com )

Illinois-based digital experiences architect Americaneagle.com won the Trailblazer Award for their ability to rapidly boost Oro's market presence in their business areas and regions. Although a relatively new-comer in the Oro partner ecosystem, they set themselves apart as a fast-rising star, with consistent improvement across all areas, from the number of opportunities and projects created, to their quality of implementation and customer satisfaction.

"We're fortunate to have such an amazing roster of solution partners. They are the top experts in eCommerce digital transformation who share Oro's mission in enabling people in B2B commerce with the most comprehensive, scalable, and flexible solutions," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro. "We're so proud of every project coming out of our partner ecosystem, and that's why we have created this tradition to celebrate them at the annual Oro Brilliance Awards."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM, OroMarketplace, and OroCommerce, the only open-source eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

