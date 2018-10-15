BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE,TSX: ORL) is pleased to provide an updated Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders. The document is now available via the below link:

Replacement Notice of Meeting: http://bit.ly/ORE-2018-NOM-v2

The Annual General Meeting is to be held at the offices of PwC Brisbane, Level 23, 480 Queen Street, Brisbane, Queensland on Friday 23 November 2018 commencing at 11.00 am (AEST).

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.au.

