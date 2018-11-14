Orocobre Limited - RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
23:23 ET
BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE,TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning 23 November 2018.
Details of the votes cast are as follows:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
1. Adoption of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|
119,312,028
96.81%
|
3,927,354
3.19%
|
466,543
|
2. Re-election of Mr. Robert Hubbard as a Director
|
126,050,743
97.10%
|
3,764,771
2.90%
|
196,056
|
3. Re-election of Mr. Federico Nicholson as a Director
|
127,695,374
98.37%
|
2,119,811
1.63%
|
196,385
|
4. Confirmation of appointment of Mr. Masaharu Katayama as a Director
|
126,982,793
97.83%
|
2,821,748
2.17%
|
207,029
|
5. Approval of Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan
|
102,828,394
83.41%
|
20,447,656
16.59%
|
815,154
Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary
For more information please contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M:+61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com.au
About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 29% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.
SOURCE Orocobre Limited
Share this article