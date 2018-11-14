Orocobre Limited - RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE,TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning 23 November 2018.

Details of the votes cast are as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

1.       Adoption of the Directors' Remuneration Report

119,312,028

96.81%

3,927,354

3.19%

466,543

2.       Re-election of Mr. Robert Hubbard as a Director

126,050,743

97.10%

3,764,771

2.90%

196,056

3.       Re-election of Mr. Federico Nicholson as a Director

127,695,374

98.37%

2,119,811

1.63%

196,385

4.       Confirmation of appointment of Mr. Masaharu Katayama as a Director

126,982,793

97.83%

2,821,748

2.17%

207,029

5.       Approval of Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan

102,828,394

83.41%

20,447,656

16.59%

815,154

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M:+61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 29% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

