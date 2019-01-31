Orocobre Limited - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
Feb 13, 2019, 19:38 ET
BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release 2019 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 22 February 2019. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a briefing at 10.30am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
For more information please contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M:+61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com.au
Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter
SOURCE Orocobre Limited
Share this article