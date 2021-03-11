OroCommerce Recognized in Gartner 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroCommerce , the No. 1 open source digital commerce platform built for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, was recognized by Gartner in its 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications.

Gartner, which selected just 13 digital vendors to highlight in its latest Market Guide, stresses the need for marketplace operators to select software vendors that offer tight integration with core commerce functions, and also a seamless experience for customers, operators, and sellers. Oro was included as a selected vendor because it offers "functionality to enable the setup, operation and ongoing maintenance of an enterprise marketplace by a marketplace operator," with tools natively connected to its B2B digital commerce platform, the report states.

The Market Guide notes that many of Gartner's clients have accelerated their adoption of marketplace models due to disruption relating to COVID-19, with enquiries relating to enterprise marketplaces up 100% between 2019 and 2020. OroCommerce has powered more than 10 sizable enterprise marketplaces in the U.S. and globally, including SupplyCore, the go-to supplier for U.S. government agencies and military, and FoodMaven, a surplus produce marketplace bringing sustainability and agility to the U.S. food system.

Gartner also highlights Oro's workflow engine, which delivers additional marketplace functionality such as seller onboarding approvals and alerting, and its native seller monitoring and financial management tools. As a customizable and fully open-source platform, OroCommerce is one of the few platforms featured in the report that can support any B2X business model, from wholesalers and distributors to retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, offering the flexibility and stability that operators need to implement sophisticated marketplace ecosystems and pivot to new digital commerce strategies.

"Marketplaces are a vital part of the eCommerce landscape, and operators and sellers need powerful, flexible back-end software to support their efforts," says Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "We welcome our inclusion in Gartner's latest Market Guide, and we look forward to giving our enterprise partners the tools they need to expand their marketplace offerings in the coming year."

