Orolia and Seven Solutions Launch Global Partnership

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia and Seven Solutions have established a strategic partnership to deliver extremely resilient, accurate, and stable time and frequency for global military, commercial and critical infrastructure applications.

This industry-first collaboration brings together two world-leading companies. Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Timing and Atomic Clocks, and Seven Solutions is the world leader in White Rabbit sub-nanosecond data transfer and synchronization technology.

The Orolia-Seven Solutions partnership addresses ultra-precise, resilient timing and frequency requirements for defense, aerospace, data centers, telecom, financial services, smart grids and other critical infrastructure. Together, they will offer the most advanced, proven solutions to protect against Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) disruption and manipulation, including GPS/GNSS jamming, spoofing and outages.

"This partnership is a key example of Orolia's commitment to combining best in class technologies into more robust Resilient PNT solutions for our customers," said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. "Those who require the most accurate, extremely precise time and frequency technology will now also benefit from an unprecedented level of resilience to protect critical PNT data sources."

Orolia offers an unparalleled modular approach to Resilient PNT, including a combination of GNSS signals protected with Interference Detection and Mitigation (IDM) technology, together with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) secure alternative signals and vulnerability testing to keep pace with emerging threats. The Orolia-Seven Solutions partnership also offers terrestrial sub-nanosecond time distribution from distant and potentially redundant locations.

Eduardo Ros, CEO D. and Co-founder of Seven Solutions said, "The goal is to offer the best time transfer and frequency distribution solutions in terms of accuracy, reliability and interoperability. Many segments, such as Finance and 5G Telecommunications, are developing new functionalities that require ultra-accurate time distribution accuracy. Reliability is enhanced with built-in redundant resources and network-based failover mechanisms. To maximize interoperability, our solution for time transfer is based on the White Rabbit concept that has become the basis of the standard High Accuracy time transfer profile (IEEE 1588 of precision time protocol)."

For details on Seven Solutions products click here.

National Resilient PNT Initiatives

Critical infrastructure requires continuous access to accurate, reliable PNT data. The US and UK are advancing national programs to increase protection for essential data with the US Executive Order on PNT and the UK National Timing Center Programme. These include key steps such as establishing PNT profiles and conducting vulnerability testing to identify weaknesses. Resilient PNT solutions will provide additional layers of protection to prevent, respond and recover from PNT data threats.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient PNT solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical operations. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually failsafe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. The World's Most PNT-Reliant Systems Trust Orolia.™ www.orolia.com

About Seven Solutions

Seven Solutions (www.sevensols.com) is the global leader in ultra-accurate and deterministic time transfer and frequency distribution for industrial and scientific applications. For over ten years, Seven Solutions has worked successfully in cutting-edge projects from sectors such as telecommunications, smart-grid, aerospace, defense and scientific facilities (e.g. particle accelerators and radio-telescopes). From science as innovation engine, the company offers solutions towards a massive adoption of ultra-accurate timing to be exploited in Finance, Defense, Aerospace and enable next generation of mobile telecom infrastructure (5G).

