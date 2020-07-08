Orolia Selected by Raytheon to Support US Missile Defense System

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT), through its Orolia Government Systems business, has been selected by Raytheon Missiles & Defense to support the US Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radar program with its low SWaP (Size, Weight and Power), rugged time and frequency system. Raytheon Missiles & Defense was selected by the United States Army in October 2019 to provide the next-generation LTAMDS, which is an advanced air and missile defense radar. The LTAMDS system will help the U.S. Army defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons.

Orolia was chosen for the LTAMDS program based on its core expertise in resilient timing and configurable ruggedized PNT systems for challenging environments, together with its proven track record of successfully delivering time and frequency platforms for other Raytheon Programs of Record. Orolia was the first company to receive approval for a time and frequency reference system on the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List for network interoperability, with its flagship SecureSync system.

"Ultra-precise mission timing and sync technology are fundamental building blocks for the Resilient PNT systems that warfighters rely on for continuous operations in contested environments," said Hironori Sasaki, President of Orolia Defense & Security. "We are proud to be a Raytheon Missiles & Defense partner on LTAMDS and other programs that utilize GPS signals for timing, frequency and network synchronization across critical military systems."

From critical timing solutions to GPS/GNSS simulation, interference detection, and mitigation, Orolia is the industry leader in end-to-end NAVWAR and Resilient PNT solutions to protect, augment and strengthen military systems for GPS-denied environments.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually failsafe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions to support military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

Orolia Defense & Security provides Resilient PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, defense organizations, and their contractors, and is authorized to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects. www.OroliaDS.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Hewitt

571-388-8671

[email protected]

SOURCE Orolia

Related Links

http://www.orolia.com

