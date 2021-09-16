Orora Skin Sciences Joins Forces with Education Organization, Girlstart

New skincare line initiates corporate social responsibility effort supporting girls in STEM

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Orora Skin Science, Inc . a science-based beauty brand dedicated to bringing the most unique and effective ingredients to skincare, announced its partnership with Girlstart , an organization dedicated to bringing STEM education to low income girls in the U.S.

Girlstart provides an intensive suite of STEM education programs for K-12 girls. Its core programs foster STEM skills development, an understanding of the importance of STEM as a way to solve the world's major problems, as well as an interest in STEM electives, majors, and careers. Orora selected Girlstart as the organization to provide financial support based on its ethos and its impressive track record serving girls year round with comprehensive programming.

"We are a company that celebrates innovation and creativity. We started this partnership in the same year we launched Orora to show a long term commitment to an organization that shares our values of supporting women, increasing their self-esteem and leadership opportunities through scientific inquiry," said Peter B. Lee, CEO of Orora. "We love that Girlstart unleashes the innate problem solving power of the young girls they serve. And, we truly believe that the next best ideas for health, sustainability and progress lie in our next generation."

"The entire Girlstart community is deeply grateful to Orora for their support in providing accessible STEM education to girls in underserved communities. Leaders like Orora are inspiring today's fourth and fifth-grade girls to be our future female scientists, doctors, mathematicians, and problem solvers." Chelsey Pippin, Girlstart Engagement Officer

In addition to being a corporate sponsor for Girlstart, Orora gives $1.00 for each unit sold to the organization for each bioactive collagen serum and bioactive collagen cream sold.

Join Orora in supporting Girlstart in its upcoming fall fundraising event, Game Changers, on October 8th, 2021. To learn more and to register for the event please go to www.girlstart.org/support-girlstart/annual-luncheon/

For more information about Orora, please go to www.OroraSkin.com

About Orora

Orora is a holistic beauty brand dedicated to bringing the world's most unique and effective ingredients to skin care. Orora partners with cutting-edge science to make the latest innovations accessible for those seeking the next frontier of beauty. Orora launched in 2021 with a product line formulated with the first bioidentical and vegan collagen ingredient in a skincare product line in North America. They are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SOURCE Orora Skin Science, Inc.