ORORO Heated Apparel Launches New Innovative Heated Hunting Gear

The "Bay City" Heated Hand Warmer is available in camouflage and black . The carbon heating elements and insulation keep hands warm by creating and trapping heat. The fleece lining provides optimal comfort. The hand warmer also includes three heating levels allowing customers to choose the perfect setting. Not only is it great for hunting, but it can be used during tailgates, football games, or any other outdoor activity.

"We realized a lot of our loyal customers were using our products to stay warm while on the hunt. We wanted to create a line specially made for those squad members to provide the best heated wear for the hunting experience," Co-Founder Mark H. said.

All products in this line are machine washable with the removal of the rechargeable battery.

The Heated Hunting Gear line is now available on ororowear.com .

About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

Contact:

Vanessa Young

ORORO Heated Apparel

6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103

Las Vegas, NV 89115

[email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel